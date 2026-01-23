Left Menu

Crackdown on Codeine Kingpin: Assets Seized

Uttar Pradesh Police have seized assets worth Rs 28.50 crore tied to Bhola Prasad, the main accused in a codeine syrup smuggling case. The assets, linked to organized crime, were attached following a court order. This action is part of ongoing efforts to combat the illegal cough syrup trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi/Sonbhadra | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, Uttar Pradesh Police have initiated attachment proceedings against the assets of Bhola Prasad, the main accused in a large-scale codeine-based cough syrup smuggling case. Assets worth Rs 28.50 crore have been targeted by law enforcement in this high-profile action.

Police carried out the attachment across three locations in Varanasi under the supervision of Sonbhadra City Circle Officer Randhir Kumar Mishra. The properties include a luxury vehicle, residential houses, and substantial amounts in bank deposits, all allegedly amassed through illicit trade activities.

Bhola Prasad, now in Sonbhadra jail, was earlier arrested while trying to flee abroad. Authorities suspect a larger racket involving codeine syrup, with ramifications extending beyond Uttar Pradesh, and are continuing their investigations diligently.

