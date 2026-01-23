Communal Accusations Stir Kerala's Political Waters Ahead of Elections

In the heated political climate of Kerala's run-up to the Assembly elections, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has come forward to sharply criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech. Delivered at a National Democratic Alliance event, the speech has sparked controversy for allegedly advancing the BJP's communal agenda.

During his address, Modi took aim at the Congress, accusing it of supporting hardline factions through its alliance with the Muslim League, and labeling it the 'Muslim League Maoist Congress.' This rhetoric, according to Satheesan, underscores an attempt to propagate divisive and communal politics in a state renowned for its secular foundations.

Satheesan has been vocal in affirming Kerala's secular character and warned Modi and the BJP of the stark misfit that communal tactics will encounter in the state. Both Congress and the United Democratic Front have reiterated their commitment to defending secularism and have dismissed the BJP's attempts to depict them as aligned with radical organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)