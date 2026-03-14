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Tragic Road Accidents Claim Five Lives in Jharkhand

Five people were killed, and 14 sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Ranchi and Hazaribag districts. Authorities are investigating the incidents, where a car and a truck lost control, leading to fatalities and widespread disruption. Local protests ensued, demanding compensation for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:35 IST
Tragic Road Accidents Claim Five Lives in Jharkhand
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Tragedy struck Jharkhand on Saturday when two separate road accidents claimed five lives and injured 14 people in the Ranchi and Hazaribag districts. Police say the incidents occurred due to out-of-control vehicles, leading to significant disruption and loss.

In Ranchi's Mankidihpa area, a speeding car drove into a local fair crowd, killing two people on the spot and injuring seven. The driver fled, but the vehicle has been seized, according to SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar.

Meanwhile, in Hazaribag, a truck accident near Charhi Chowk resulted in three deaths and critical injuries to seven bus passengers. Local protests called for compensation and the arrest of the truck driver, which prompted police negotiations to clear road blockades.

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