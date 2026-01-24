Left Menu

Amartya Sen Criticizes Rapid SIR Process in West Bengal

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen expresses deep concern over the SIR process in West Bengal, highlighting its potential to undermine democratic participation. He emphasizes the importance of electoral roll revisions being conducted with care and not rushed, warning that the current haste may disadvantage the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:26 IST
Amartya Sen Criticizes Rapid SIR Process in West Bengal
Amartya Sen
  • Country:
  • India

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has raised significant concerns over the rapid pace at which the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is being conducted in West Bengal. He warned that the hurried approach could undermine democratic participation, particularly with assembly elections looming.

Speaking from Boston, Sen emphasized that electoral roll revisions must be done with care and sufficient time, conditions he believes are not being met in the current scenario in Bengal. His own experience during a previous revision highlighted the pressure on poll officials and documentation challenges faced by many rural-born Indians.

Sen pointed out that the SIR's current implementation risks maintaining a bias against poor citizens, who may find the required documentation difficult to obtain, thus threatening their ability to vote. While unable to definitively assess political advantage, he stressed the importance of preserving democratic integrity above potential partisan gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026