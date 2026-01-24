Amartya Sen Criticizes Rapid SIR Process in West Bengal

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has raised significant concerns over the rapid pace at which the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is being conducted in West Bengal. He warned that the hurried approach could undermine democratic participation, particularly with assembly elections looming.

Speaking from Boston, Sen emphasized that electoral roll revisions must be done with care and sufficient time, conditions he believes are not being met in the current scenario in Bengal. His own experience during a previous revision highlighted the pressure on poll officials and documentation challenges faced by many rural-born Indians.

Sen pointed out that the SIR's current implementation risks maintaining a bias against poor citizens, who may find the required documentation difficult to obtain, thus threatening their ability to vote. While unable to definitively assess political advantage, he stressed the importance of preserving democratic integrity above potential partisan gains.

