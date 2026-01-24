Tragedy on the Highway: GST Official's Death Sparks Allegations

The discovery of Sachin Jadhavar, a GST official, dead in a vehicle in Beed has led to allegations of workplace harassment. Jadhavar's wife contends that extreme work pressure drove him to suicide.

A case has been filed against GST assistant commissioner Dilip Phate for abetment of suicide. Police stated the victim's note referenced work-related stresses.

The family also cites personal threats, including an attempted kidnapping of their son, as factors. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation after the family's protest prompted action.

(With inputs from agencies.)