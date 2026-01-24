Left Menu

Decisive Moment: Pakistan's T20 World Cup Fate Hangs on Government Decision

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that the Pakistan government will decide on the national team's participation in the T20 World Cup after Bangladesh's removal. The decision awaits Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's return. Naqvi criticized the ICC for unfair treatment towards Bangladesh and highlighted concerns over selective influence by a member nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:20 IST
Decisive Moment: Pakistan's T20 World Cup Fate Hangs on Government Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the decision regarding Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup lies with the national government, following Bangladesh's exclusion from the tournament.

At a press conference, Naqvi confirmed that the issue would be presented to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif upon his return, emphasizing the government's final say in the matter.

Naqvi expressed concerns over the ICC's handling of Bangladesh's situation, citing biased decision-making influenced by certain member nations.

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026