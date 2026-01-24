Decisive Moment: Pakistan's T20 World Cup Fate Hangs on Government Decision

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the decision regarding Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup lies with the national government, following Bangladesh's exclusion from the tournament.

At a press conference, Naqvi confirmed that the issue would be presented to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif upon his return, emphasizing the government's final say in the matter.

Naqvi expressed concerns over the ICC's handling of Bangladesh's situation, citing biased decision-making influenced by certain member nations.