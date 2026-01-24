High Seas Haul: Indian Coast Guard Seizes Smuggled Betel Nuts

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) authorities in West Bengal have successfully intercepted an Indian fishing vessel smuggling betel nuts from Bangladesh. On Saturday, officials reported the confiscation of the boat, Laxminarayan, which was found abandoned with 2,600 kg of betel nuts on board.

The operation, based on precise intelligence inputs, saw the rapid deployment of an ICG boarding team to the location. Thorough rummaging of the vessel uncovered 52 bags, each weighing 50 kg. The seizure signifies the ICG's vigilant efforts to thwart smuggling activities.

The vessel and its illicit cargo have been handed over to the Coastal Police Station at Fraserganj for further legal proceedings as the ICG continues its vigilant monitoring along the Indian coastline to serve national security and economic interests.