Controversy Over Voter Revision in Assam: Targeting 'Miyas'?

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, claims there's no controversy in the ongoing voter revision process, contrary to opposition claims. He states that only 'Miyas' are targeted with notices to keep them under pressure. Opposition alleges harassment of religious minorities using Form 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 18:37 IST
Amidst growing tension, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed allegations of controversy in the voter revision drive. On Saturday, Sarma clarified that notices were being primarily issued to 'Miyas', a term for Bengali-speaking Muslims, and not to Hindus or Assamese Muslims as claimed by the opposition.

Opposition parties contend that this exercise is orchestrated to trouble genuine citizens, particularly targeting religious minorities. They argue that Form 7 is being exploited to unjustly challenge the voting rights of many citizens, with the intent to exclude them from the electoral roll under various pretexts.

The voter revision drive has sparked significant controversy, with allegations about attempts to modify the electoral roll unauthorisedly. The Chief Minister, however, maintains this strategy is necessary to prevent any group from overpowering the cultural and demographic fabric of Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

