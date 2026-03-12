Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Trump-Backed Candidate Faces Democrat in Georgia Runoff

A Trump-endorsed Republican will face a Democrat in the upcoming Georgia runoff election, aiming to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in the U.S. House of Representatives. This race is seen as a critical test of Donald Trump's influence within his party, with Clay Fuller set to compete against Shawn Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 05:24 IST
Epic Showdown: Trump-Backed Candidate Faces Democrat in Georgia Runoff

The stage is set for a high-stakes runoff in Georgia, where a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump will battle a Democrat to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional seat. This election serves as a pivotal test of Trump's grip on the Republican Party.

Representing the Republican side is Clay Fuller, a former district attorney, backed by the former president. Fuller's campaign will seek to capitalize on Trump's influence as they move into an April 7 runoff against Shawn Harris, a Democrat reaching out to disenchanted Trump supporters.

With the Georgia race shining a spotlight on national political dynamics, both candidates gear up for a fierce contest. The outcome will likely reverberate beyond the district, adding another chapter to the ongoing saga of Trump's impact on the party's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026