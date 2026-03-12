Epic Showdown: Trump-Backed Candidate Faces Democrat in Georgia Runoff
A Trump-endorsed Republican will face a Democrat in the upcoming Georgia runoff election, aiming to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in the U.S. House of Representatives. This race is seen as a critical test of Donald Trump's influence within his party, with Clay Fuller set to compete against Shawn Harris.
The stage is set for a high-stakes runoff in Georgia, where a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump will battle a Democrat to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional seat. This election serves as a pivotal test of Trump's grip on the Republican Party.
Representing the Republican side is Clay Fuller, a former district attorney, backed by the former president. Fuller's campaign will seek to capitalize on Trump's influence as they move into an April 7 runoff against Shawn Harris, a Democrat reaching out to disenchanted Trump supporters.
With the Georgia race shining a spotlight on national political dynamics, both candidates gear up for a fierce contest. The outcome will likely reverberate beyond the district, adding another chapter to the ongoing saga of Trump's impact on the party's future direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
