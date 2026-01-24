Punjab on High Alert Ahead of Republic Day
Punjab has increased security measures ahead of Republic Day, deploying 6,000 additional police officers. Directed by the Director General of Police, these efforts include extensive checks for gangsters and suspicious activities, involving thorough monitoring of vehicles, people, hotels, and inns across the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:41 IST
Security measures have been heightened across Punjab as 6,000 additional police personnel are being deployed to ensure safety around Republic Day celebrations, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
Police commissioners and senior superintendents are tasked with implementing comprehensive security protocols, while officers remain active until the event's conclusion.
Special checks targeting gangsters and suspicious individuals are underway, with law enforcement scrutinizing vehicles, people, hotels, and inns. Authorities urge Punjab's citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.
