Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Hanging in Village
An 18-year-old identified as Nasruddin was discovered hanging from a tree in Pipra Kanak Khas village. Police have dispatched the body for postmortem to determine the cause of death. The investigation is being led by Station House Officer Dhirendra Kumar Rai of Patherwa police station.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:01 IST
An unsettling incident unraveled in Pipra Kanak Khas village as a teenager was found hanging from a tree, authorities reported on Sunday.
The victim, identified as 18-year-old Nasruddin, has prompted a thorough investigation by Patherwa police under the guidance of SHO Dhirendra Kumar Rai.
The precise cause of death remains unclear pending the results of the postmortem examination, police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
