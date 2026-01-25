Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Hanging in Village

An unsettling incident unraveled in Pipra Kanak Khas village as a teenager was found hanging from a tree, authorities reported on Sunday.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Nasruddin, has prompted a thorough investigation by Patherwa police under the guidance of SHO Dhirendra Kumar Rai.

The precise cause of death remains unclear pending the results of the postmortem examination, police stated.

