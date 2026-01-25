Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Hanging in Village

An 18-year-old identified as Nasruddin was discovered hanging from a tree in Pipra Kanak Khas village. Police have dispatched the body for postmortem to determine the cause of death. The investigation is being led by Station House Officer Dhirendra Kumar Rai of Patherwa police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:01 IST
Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Hanging in Village
  • Country:
  • India

An unsettling incident unraveled in Pipra Kanak Khas village as a teenager was found hanging from a tree, authorities reported on Sunday.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Nasruddin, has prompted a thorough investigation by Patherwa police under the guidance of SHO Dhirendra Kumar Rai.

The precise cause of death remains unclear pending the results of the postmortem examination, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026