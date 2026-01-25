Left Menu

Eight Booked After Dire Jump at Pizza Outlet

A man and woman seriously injured themselves by jumping from a pizza outlet's second floor in Shahjahanpur, escaping pressure from a Hindutva group. Eight people, including three named suspects, were charged. The incident prompted police to advise pizza outlets to remove cabins and use transparent glass panels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident, a man and a woman jumped from the second floor of a pizza outlet in Shahjahanpur, following an encounter with a Hindutva organization. The police have charged eight men in connection with this event, which has left the couple seriously injured.

The duo, identified as Vishal and his companion, were reportedly confronted by members of the group demanding their identity cards. The confrontation turned tense as videos were allegedly shot, leading to fear and panic. In an effort to escape, the woman leaped from the window, followed by Vishal.

The local police have responded by booking three named individuals and five unidentified ones. They have announced that surprise checks will occur at pizza outlets, recommending the removal of cabins and curtains, and the use of transparent glass partitions to enhance transparency and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

