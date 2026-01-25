Eight Booked After Dire Jump at Pizza Outlet

In a dramatic incident, a man and a woman jumped from the second floor of a pizza outlet in Shahjahanpur, following an encounter with a Hindutva organization. The police have charged eight men in connection with this event, which has left the couple seriously injured.

The duo, identified as Vishal and his companion, were reportedly confronted by members of the group demanding their identity cards. The confrontation turned tense as videos were allegedly shot, leading to fear and panic. In an effort to escape, the woman leaped from the window, followed by Vishal.

The local police have responded by booking three named individuals and five unidentified ones. They have announced that surprise checks will occur at pizza outlets, recommending the removal of cabins and curtains, and the use of transparent glass partitions to enhance transparency and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)