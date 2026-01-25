Left Menu

Israel's Debt-to-GDP: Balancing Security and Economic Stability

Israel's debt-to-GDP ratio increased to 68.6% in 2025 from 67.7% in 2024. This rise is primarily due to heightened security spending resulting from the war. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich emphasized continued fiscal measures to ensure economic stability while addressing security needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:24 IST
Israel's Debt-to-GDP: Balancing Security and Economic Stability

Israel's debt-to-GDP ratio has seen an uptick, rising to 68.6% in 2025, compared to 67.7% in 2024, as reported by the Finance Ministry on Sunday. The increase is attributed to security expenditures following recent conflict and initiatives to rebuild and support Israeli society.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that although the war's impact on the debt-to-GDP ratio is stabilizing, the government will keep implementing fiscal strategies. These measures are intended to balance the necessity of security with the pursuit of long-term economic stability.

Smotrich also mentioned ongoing efforts to ensure that fiscal actions remain aligned with the dual objectives of sustaining economic health and fortifying national defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026