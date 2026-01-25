Left Menu

Interpol's Quest: The Hunt for Dr. Muzaffar Rather

Dr. Muzaffar Rather, accused in a terror module linked to the Red Fort blast, could soon face an Interpol Red Corner notice. Allegedly coordinating from Afghanistan, Rather aided in logistics and funding. Investigations revealed his connections to Afghanistan-based handlers, marking him a key figure in the conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:59 IST
Interpol's Quest: The Hunt for Dr. Muzaffar Rather
  • Country:
  • India

Interpol may soon issue a Red Corner notice against Dr. Muzaffar Rather, wanted in connection with a white-collar terror module. Officials have linked Rather to the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, asserting that he provided logistical support and funding from Afghanistan.

A paediatrician hailing from South Kashmir, Rather has been declared a proclaimed offender by a special NIA court. Reports suggest he aided Dr. Umar-un-Nabi, the executor of the suicide mission, by facilitating logistics, communication, and strategy. Authorities say Rather's involvement was pivotal in coordinating efforts from overseas before fleeing India.

Evidence traced by investigators points to secure channels in Afghanistan where Rather is believed to be hiding. He is suspected of collaborating with Afghan handlers to orchestrate the attack. Efforts continue to unravel this extensive terror network, with significant arrests and material seizures highlighting the intricate planning involved.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026