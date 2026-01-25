Interpol's Quest: The Hunt for Dr. Muzaffar Rather
Dr. Muzaffar Rather, accused in a terror module linked to the Red Fort blast, could soon face an Interpol Red Corner notice. Allegedly coordinating from Afghanistan, Rather aided in logistics and funding. Investigations revealed his connections to Afghanistan-based handlers, marking him a key figure in the conspiracy.
- Country:
- India
Interpol may soon issue a Red Corner notice against Dr. Muzaffar Rather, wanted in connection with a white-collar terror module. Officials have linked Rather to the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, asserting that he provided logistical support and funding from Afghanistan.
A paediatrician hailing from South Kashmir, Rather has been declared a proclaimed offender by a special NIA court. Reports suggest he aided Dr. Umar-un-Nabi, the executor of the suicide mission, by facilitating logistics, communication, and strategy. Authorities say Rather's involvement was pivotal in coordinating efforts from overseas before fleeing India.
Evidence traced by investigators points to secure channels in Afghanistan where Rather is believed to be hiding. He is suspected of collaborating with Afghan handlers to orchestrate the attack. Efforts continue to unravel this extensive terror network, with significant arrests and material seizures highlighting the intricate planning involved.
