Interpol's Quest: The Hunt for Dr. Muzaffar Rather

Interpol may soon issue a Red Corner notice against Dr. Muzaffar Rather, wanted in connection with a white-collar terror module. Officials have linked Rather to the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, asserting that he provided logistical support and funding from Afghanistan.

A paediatrician hailing from South Kashmir, Rather has been declared a proclaimed offender by a special NIA court. Reports suggest he aided Dr. Umar-un-Nabi, the executor of the suicide mission, by facilitating logistics, communication, and strategy. Authorities say Rather's involvement was pivotal in coordinating efforts from overseas before fleeing India.

Evidence traced by investigators points to secure channels in Afghanistan where Rather is believed to be hiding. He is suspected of collaborating with Afghan handlers to orchestrate the attack. Efforts continue to unravel this extensive terror network, with significant arrests and material seizures highlighting the intricate planning involved.