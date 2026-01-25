Inspiring Republic Day Eve Address by President Murmu Motivates Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded President Droupadi Murmu's address on the eve of Republic Day, noting its inspirational elements for bolstering the nation's democratic spirit.

In a recent post on social media platform X, Modi remarked on the President's focus on the distinctive nature of India's Constitution and her recognition of the collective efforts driving national progress.

The President's speech underscored the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as defined in the Constitution, labeling it a cornerstone of the world's largest republic and a unifying force for India's national identity.