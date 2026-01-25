Left Menu

Inspiring Republic Day Eve Address by President Murmu Motivates Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted President Droupadi Murmu's inspiring Republic Day eve address, which emphasized the unique aspects of India's Constitution and encouraged citizens to strengthen democracy. The address celebrated constitutional ideals and the spirit of nationalism, underscoring the foundational role of the Constitution in India's republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:51 IST
Inspiring Republic Day Eve Address by President Murmu Motivates Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded President Droupadi Murmu's address on the eve of Republic Day, noting its inspirational elements for bolstering the nation's democratic spirit.

In a recent post on social media platform X, Modi remarked on the President's focus on the distinctive nature of India's Constitution and her recognition of the collective efforts driving national progress.

The President's speech underscored the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as defined in the Constitution, labeling it a cornerstone of the world's largest republic and a unifying force for India's national identity.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026