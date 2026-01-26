Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Militant Attack in Eastern Congo

A brutal attack by an Islamic State-affiliated militant group has claimed the lives of at least 25 people in eastern Congo, according to a rights group based in Ituri province.

The attack, attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), resulted in the death of 15 men who were burned alive in a house and seven others who were shot in the village of Apakulu, Irumu territory. Three more fell victim in the nearby Walese Vonkutu administrative area.

This atrocity occurred around 4 a.m., described as a "true massacre" by Christophe Munyanderu, president of the Convention for the Respect of Human Rights. The eastern Congo region, plagued by several militant attacks in recent months, witnesses persistent violence from groups like the ADF and the M23 rebels. Originally an insurgency against Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, the ADF was pushed into Congo following military pressure, but joint operations by Ugandan and Congolese forces aim to dismantle the group.