Left Menu

Serial Rapist Karan Doltani Apprehended in Gurugram

The Delhi Police arrested absconding convict Karan Doltani, wanted for two counts of rape, in Gurugram. Doltani had previously evaded arrest after being granted bail for raping his domestic help's daughter in 2016. He was also accused of a similar crime in 2022 against a minor relative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:30 IST
Serial Rapist Karan Doltani Apprehended in Gurugram
convict
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Karan Doltani, a convicted rapist, in Gurugram on Monday. Doltani had been absconding since being granted interim bail, avoiding surrender for his 2016 conviction for raping a domestic help's daughter. Authorities nabbed him following a detailed intelligence operation.

Doltani, a resident of Matiala Extension in west Delhi, was wanted for another rape charge involving a minor relative in 2022. Police were able to capture him near Ghamroj Toll Plaza, thanks to a tip-off and strategic surveillance, both manual and technical.

The police labeled Doltani as a habitual offender, highlighting his involvement in severe sexual offenses. Legal proceedings against him continue, as his arrest marks a significant victory for law enforcement agencies pursuing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026