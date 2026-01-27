Serial Rapist Karan Doltani Apprehended in Gurugram

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Karan Doltani, a convicted rapist, in Gurugram on Monday. Doltani had been absconding since being granted interim bail, avoiding surrender for his 2016 conviction for raping a domestic help's daughter. Authorities nabbed him following a detailed intelligence operation.

Doltani, a resident of Matiala Extension in west Delhi, was wanted for another rape charge involving a minor relative in 2022. Police were able to capture him near Ghamroj Toll Plaza, thanks to a tip-off and strategic surveillance, both manual and technical.

The police labeled Doltani as a habitual offender, highlighting his involvement in severe sexual offenses. Legal proceedings against him continue, as his arrest marks a significant victory for law enforcement agencies pursuing justice.

