Serial Rapist Karan Doltani Apprehended in Gurugram
The Delhi Police arrested absconding convict Karan Doltani, wanted for two counts of rape, in Gurugram. Doltani had previously evaded arrest after being granted bail for raping his domestic help's daughter in 2016. He was also accused of a similar crime in 2022 against a minor relative.
- Country:
- India
In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Karan Doltani, a convicted rapist, in Gurugram on Monday. Doltani had been absconding since being granted interim bail, avoiding surrender for his 2016 conviction for raping a domestic help's daughter. Authorities nabbed him following a detailed intelligence operation.
Doltani, a resident of Matiala Extension in west Delhi, was wanted for another rape charge involving a minor relative in 2022. Police were able to capture him near Ghamroj Toll Plaza, thanks to a tip-off and strategic surveillance, both manual and technical.
The police labeled Doltani as a habitual offender, highlighting his involvement in severe sexual offenses. Legal proceedings against him continue, as his arrest marks a significant victory for law enforcement agencies pursuing justice.
