Australia Leads the Charge: Social Media Ban for Under-16s Sparks Global Debate

Australia has implemented a groundbreaking ban on social media access for children under 16, becoming the first country to do so. This decisive move is being closely observed worldwide, with nations like Britain, France, and others considering similar age-based restrictions to protect minors from online harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia has taken a pioneering step by becoming the first nation to prohibit social media use for those under 16, including platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The significant move, enacted through a landmark law in November 2024, is designed to shield minors from potential online risks.

The global impact of Australia's decision is already evident, with countries such as Britain and France expressing interest in adopting comparable regulations. These measures aim to safeguard children from the potential adverse effects of social media, including mental health challenges and online bullying.

Alongside these countries, others like China, Denmark, and Malaysia are implementing or proposing their own age-based restrictions, reflecting a growing international concern. The efforts to regulate children's access to social media highlight a shift towards stricter digital safety standards worldwide.

