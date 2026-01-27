Left Menu

IPS Officer Advocates Multifaith Learning in Madhya Pradesh Madrassa

Raja Babu Singh, a senior IPS officer, addressed madrassa students in Madhya Pradesh, encouraging them to read both the Bhagavad Gita and Quran for enlightenment. He emphasized the importance of environment conservation, scientific temper, and tolerance, and urged students to uphold India's unity and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A senior IPS officer in Madhya Pradesh, Raja Babu Singh, reached out to students at a madrassa on Republic Day, encouraging them to explore the Bhagavad Gita alongside the Quran, highlighting the benefits of multifaith learning.

Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Training), spoke to students via video conference from Doraha village in Sehore district, emphasizing the need for environmental awareness, scientific thinking, and tolerance among the youth.

Known for his initiatives in promoting a broader cultural understanding, Singh has previously called for religious texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas to be included in police training, aiming to foster a righteous and mindful approach in recruits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

