IPS Officer Advocates Multifaith Learning in Madhya Pradesh Madrassa
Raja Babu Singh, a senior IPS officer, addressed madrassa students in Madhya Pradesh, encouraging them to read both the Bhagavad Gita and Quran for enlightenment. He emphasized the importance of environment conservation, scientific temper, and tolerance, and urged students to uphold India's unity and integrity.
- Country:
- India
A senior IPS officer in Madhya Pradesh, Raja Babu Singh, reached out to students at a madrassa on Republic Day, encouraging them to explore the Bhagavad Gita alongside the Quran, highlighting the benefits of multifaith learning.
Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Training), spoke to students via video conference from Doraha village in Sehore district, emphasizing the need for environmental awareness, scientific thinking, and tolerance among the youth.
Known for his initiatives in promoting a broader cultural understanding, Singh has previously called for religious texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas to be included in police training, aiming to foster a righteous and mindful approach in recruits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minister Faces Backlash Over Ambedkar Omission in Republic Day Speech
Honoring Republic Day: Washington State Senate's Unprecedented Resolution
Monday was a historic day when EU leaders participated in India's Republic Day celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Republic Day Disillusionment Sparks Debate Amidst Detainment of Activist
BSF Celebrates Republic Day with Tricolour in Sunderbans