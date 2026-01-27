Ceasefire Urged Amidst Rising Tensions in South Sudan

Amid escalating violence in Jonglei, South Sudan's government urged opposition forces to halt fighting, fearing the conflict could spark another civil war. The move comes as clashes between government troops and the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO) result in large-scale displacement.

The government insists its military actions are necessary to repel rebel advances and maintain public order in Jonglei, which borders Ethiopia. Information Minister Ateny Wek Ateny emphasized the urgency of ceasing hostilities to uphold the 2018 peace agreement crucial for the transitional process.

The United Nations expressed grave concerns over the escalating situation, warning that the conflict puts hundreds of thousands of civilians at risk and could exacerbate ethnic tensions. With at least 180,000 people displaced by the fighting, the international community fears a return to the severe violence seen during the 2013-2018 civil war.

