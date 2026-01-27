WTO Scrutinizes India's E-Vehicle and Battery Policies

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is currently deliberating on whether to establish a panel aimed at investigating India's legislative measures concerning batteries and electric vehicles. This move could significantly influence global markets and trade policies.

The request for this panel signifies increased international scrutiny of India's approach to fostering green technology innovation. With the global shift towards sustainable transport, the outcome could have far-reaching implications.

In light of the rising demand for e-vehicles, the WTO's decision could potentially impact trade dynamics and future legislative frameworks worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)