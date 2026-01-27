Omar Abdullah Champions Pre-Budget Consultations for Stronger Governance

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the importance of pre-budget consultations, asserting their vital role in enhancing governance and public welfare. He committed to an ongoing dialogue with stakeholders to ensure their inputs shape policies effectively.

In a significant meeting before the budget session starting February 2, Abdullah engaged with representatives from key sectors like industry, education, tourism, and agriculture. Joined by senior government officials, Abdullah emphasized the seriousness of this collaborative approach.

Abdullah assured that the consultations are not just symbolic but critical for bridging gaps between official insights and ground realities. He promised that stakeholder inputs would actively inform budgetary and policy decisions, strengthening the region's development trajectory.

