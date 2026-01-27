Left Menu

Congress Prepares for Parliament Clash Over Key Issues

Ahead of the Parliament's Budget session, Congress leaders are determined to challenge the government on issues like MGNREGA and SIR, demanding clarity on economic and foreign policy matters. They plan to engage with opposition parties, focusing on restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, environmental concerns, and foreign policy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:57 IST
Congress Prepares for Parliament Clash Over Key Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of a contentious Budget session in Parliament, Congress leaders have resolved to raise significant issues such as MGNREGA and SIR, despite the government's refusal for further debate. Key opposition figures aim to seek clarifications on crucial economic and foreign policy matters amid growing global tensions.

The decision emerged from a strategic meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, attended by prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The opposition plans a joint strategy session to be held in Kharge's chamber, tackling diverse topics from the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood to environmental issues involving the Aravalli and Great Nicobar projects.

With foreign policy and economic disruptions like the falling rupee value at the forefront, the Congress is bracing for heated discussions. Despite government pushback, particularly on the SIR issue, party leaders are amplifying efforts to contest the current administration's approach, aligned with judiciary and Supreme Court rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026