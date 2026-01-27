Congress Prepares for Parliament Clash Over Key Issues
Ahead of the Parliament's Budget session, Congress leaders are determined to challenge the government on issues like MGNREGA and SIR, demanding clarity on economic and foreign policy matters. They plan to engage with opposition parties, focusing on restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, environmental concerns, and foreign policy challenges.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of a contentious Budget session in Parliament, Congress leaders have resolved to raise significant issues such as MGNREGA and SIR, despite the government's refusal for further debate. Key opposition figures aim to seek clarifications on crucial economic and foreign policy matters amid growing global tensions.
The decision emerged from a strategic meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, attended by prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The opposition plans a joint strategy session to be held in Kharge's chamber, tackling diverse topics from the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood to environmental issues involving the Aravalli and Great Nicobar projects.
With foreign policy and economic disruptions like the falling rupee value at the forefront, the Congress is bracing for heated discussions. Despite government pushback, particularly on the SIR issue, party leaders are amplifying efforts to contest the current administration's approach, aligned with judiciary and Supreme Court rulings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliament's Budget Session Sparks Controversy Over SIR and VB-G RAM G Act
Mamata's Delhi Visit: A Political Gambit in the Shadow of SIR Protest
Attempts being made to implement NRC through garb of SIR: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after meeting Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
A Memorable Encounter with Sir Mark Tully
Remembering Sir Mark Tully: The Railway Enthusiast and BBC's 'Voice of India'