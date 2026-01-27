Congress Prepares for Parliament Clash Over Key Issues

In anticipation of a contentious Budget session in Parliament, Congress leaders have resolved to raise significant issues such as MGNREGA and SIR, despite the government's refusal for further debate. Key opposition figures aim to seek clarifications on crucial economic and foreign policy matters amid growing global tensions.

The decision emerged from a strategic meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, attended by prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The opposition plans a joint strategy session to be held in Kharge's chamber, tackling diverse topics from the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood to environmental issues involving the Aravalli and Great Nicobar projects.

With foreign policy and economic disruptions like the falling rupee value at the forefront, the Congress is bracing for heated discussions. Despite government pushback, particularly on the SIR issue, party leaders are amplifying efforts to contest the current administration's approach, aligned with judiciary and Supreme Court rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)