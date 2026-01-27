Census 2027 and the Controversial Caste Enumeration

The Government of India's plan for Census 2027 includes a controversial caste enumeration during its second phase, stirring emotions and accusations of duplicity from political opponents. As clarified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the census will occur in two phases starting February 2027, with exceptions for snowbound regions which will begin in September 2026.

The controversy arises from allegations by figures like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, who accuses the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the caste census as a political jumla and failing to address critical demographic questions. Yadav's concerns were echoed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who expressed skepticism about the census questions that fail to directly address caste categorization beyond Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Ramesh has urged the Modi government to initiate dialogue with political entities and civil society groups to ensure a fair and comprehensive caste enumeration. As discussions continue, the pressure mounts on the government to clarify its stance and method for collecting this crucial demographic data.

