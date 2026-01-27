Left Menu

Census 2027 and the Controversial Caste Enumeration

Census 2027 will include a contentious caste enumeration in its second phase. The Indian government's plan has sparked criticism, with allegations of deception about conducting a caste census. Political figures, including Akhilesh Yadav and Jairam Ramesh, question the BJP's commitment to comprehensive data collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:14 IST
Census 2027 and the Controversial Caste Enumeration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India's plan for Census 2027 includes a controversial caste enumeration during its second phase, stirring emotions and accusations of duplicity from political opponents. As clarified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the census will occur in two phases starting February 2027, with exceptions for snowbound regions which will begin in September 2026.

The controversy arises from allegations by figures like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, who accuses the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the caste census as a political jumla and failing to address critical demographic questions. Yadav's concerns were echoed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who expressed skepticism about the census questions that fail to directly address caste categorization beyond Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Ramesh has urged the Modi government to initiate dialogue with political entities and civil society groups to ensure a fair and comprehensive caste enumeration. As discussions continue, the pressure mounts on the government to clarify its stance and method for collecting this crucial demographic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026