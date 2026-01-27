Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Omitted Tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar

Madhvi Jadhav, a Forest Department staffer, demanded a written apology from Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan for omitting Dr. B R Ambedkar's name during a Republic Day speech. Despite Mahajan's verbal apology, Jadhav insists on a formal apology. The incident has sparked political backlash and demands for Mahajan's removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:39 IST
Madhvi Jadhav, employed by the Maharashtra Forest Department, has called for a formal written apology from minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan. This demand arises after Mahajan failed to acknowledge Dr. B R Ambedkar in his Republic Day address, igniting significant controversy.

During Mahajan's speech in Nashik, Jadhav voiced her objections when the water resources minister did not mention the prominent Indian figure, despite referencing other historical icons. Mahajan has expressed regret for the oversight, labeling it unintentional, yet Jadhav insists the apology be documented.

The incident has prompted strong reactions, notably from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and its chief, Prakash Ambedkar. The VBA demands Mahajan's removal from cabinet, questioning his fit to serve under a Constitution he inadvertently overlooked in his speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

