Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Grants Interim Bail Amid Sambhal Violence Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Mohd. Alam, an accused in the Sambhal violence case, until February 25. The court called for a response from the state government after Alam's father filed a complaint claiming unprovoked police firing. The state counsel argues no shooting occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:39 IST
Allahabad High Court Grants Interim Bail Amid Sambhal Violence Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court provided interim anticipatory bail to Mohd. Alam, accused in last November's Sambhal violence incident, till February 25. The decision follows a complaint by Alam's father, who alleged police misconduct in the form of unprovoked firing, leading to the lodging of an FIR against certain officials.

During the hearing, the state government contested the claims, saying Alam did not sustain gunshot wounds from police action. Counsel for Alam insisted on his innocence, noting a lack of evidence for charges such as rioting with deadly weapons. The defense also highlighted his injury treatment as proof of innocence.

In prior proceedings, the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Sambhal ordered an FIR against police officials including a Circle Officer, noting official duty cannot shield illegal acts. The high court emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth, reinforcing legal accountability for involved personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026