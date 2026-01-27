Allahabad High Court Grants Interim Bail Amid Sambhal Violence Controversy

The Allahabad High Court provided interim anticipatory bail to Mohd. Alam, accused in last November's Sambhal violence incident, till February 25. The decision follows a complaint by Alam's father, who alleged police misconduct in the form of unprovoked firing, leading to the lodging of an FIR against certain officials.

During the hearing, the state government contested the claims, saying Alam did not sustain gunshot wounds from police action. Counsel for Alam insisted on his innocence, noting a lack of evidence for charges such as rioting with deadly weapons. The defense also highlighted his injury treatment as proof of innocence.

In prior proceedings, the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Sambhal ordered an FIR against police officials including a Circle Officer, noting official duty cannot shield illegal acts. The high court emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth, reinforcing legal accountability for involved personnel.

