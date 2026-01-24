Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over VB-G RAM G Act Funding Concerns

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah highlighted political concerns as Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu raised issues over the funding pattern of the VB-G RAM G Act. The concerns are crucial due to Naidu's alliance with BJP. Siddaramaiah advocates for the repeal of the act, emphasizing cooperative federalism and restoring MGNREGA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 09:05 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised alarms over political ramifications following reports of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's concerns on the VB-G RAM G Act's funding pattern. This development is particularly significant given Naidu's key alliance with the BJP, underscoring critical undercurrents in Centre-State relations.

Siddaramaiah, via his official 'X' account, shared an article titled ''Naidu seeks assistance to state for enforcing new rural jobs law,'' calling for the repeal of the VB-G RAM G Act and the reinstatement of MGNREGA. He highlighted that the altered funding patterns impose additional burdens on states, a move that contradicts cooperative federalism by shifting financial responsibilities.

The Karnataka CM urged that serious consideration be given to these concerns in Parliament, warning of potential allocation biases based on political allegiances. He emphasized that employment rights should not be a subject of negotiation, stressing the need for assured funding and equal state treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

