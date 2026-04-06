ILO-Led Initiative Transforms Cameroon’s Informal Metal Sector into Engine of Green Jobs

A long-neglected urban site in Cameroon’s capital has been transformed into a model of sustainable industry and decent work, following a major intervention led by the International Labour Organization (ILO). The initiative has not only cleared over a decade of accumulated waste but is also reshaping an entire informal sector into a safer, more productive and digitally integrated economic ecosystem.

More than 840 tonnes of scrap metal have been recovered, while a previously hazardous site—littered with derelict buses and unmanaged waste—has been rehabilitated into a structured workspace. The transformation has directly improved conditions for over 150 workers, marking a significant shift toward formal employment practices in a sector historically dominated by informality.

Turning Informality into Opportunity

The project, titled “Formalisation of the ferrous waste collection and recycling sector to promote decent work and environmental sustainability,” represents a strategic intervention at the intersection of labour rights, environmental management and economic development.

Before the initiative, dozens of abandoned buses and minibuses were scattered across the Yaoundé site, symbolising years of neglect and unregulated activity. Workers operated without protective equipment, often facing injuries that interrupted their livelihoods.

That reality has now changed.

Through the dismantling of 75 end-of-life vehicles, carried out over two weeks by four organised worker teams in collaboration with the National Union of Scrap Metal Workers (SYNAFSEC), the operation generated nearly 30 million CFA francs (approximately USD 50,000). More importantly, it demonstrated how structured operations can significantly enhance both productivity and income.

Safer Work, Better Lives

For workers on the ground, the impact is immediate and tangible. With access to personal protective equipment (PPE), training in occupational safety, and improved workflow organisation, daily risks have been drastically reduced.

“Before, we used to get injured a lot… now we can work every day and earn a living safely,” said one worker involved in the project, highlighting the shift from precarious labour to dignified employment.

The ILO’s intervention included targeted capacity-building—ranging from technical training to awareness of labour standards—ensuring that safety and efficiency go hand in hand.

Digitalisation Drives Transparency and Growth

A key innovation reinforcing this transformation is the rollout of Cameroon’s National Waste Exchange (BND)—a digital platform designed to formalise and track all waste-related transactions nationwide.

Under this system:

Every transaction—production, transport, recycling and recovery—is logged digitally

Each batch of waste is assigned a unique identifier and QR code

Real-time tracking enhances accountability and traceability across the value chain

This digital backbone not only improves transparency and reduces informal practices but also connects stakeholders—from waste producers to recyclers—within a unified, data-driven ecosystem.

A Model for Green and Inclusive Growth

The initiative reflects a broader shift toward circular economy principles, where waste is no longer viewed as a liability but as a valuable resource. By recovering materials and reintegrating them into production cycles, the project contributes to environmental sustainability while creating jobs.

According to Claude Yao Kouamé, Director of the ILO Country Office for Cameroon and neighbouring states, the transformation is emblematic of a larger trend:

“Formalisation, the green transition and digitalisation are reinforcing one another… building a more inclusive, safer and sustainable sector.”

The ILO’s approach integrates its core mandate—promoting decent work—with practical interventions in:

Social dialogue between workers and authorities

Enterprise development within informal sectors

Improved working conditions and social protection

Economic and Environmental Impact

The benefits extend beyond workers and into the broader economy:

Increased income stability for informal workers transitioning into structured roles

Enhanced urban sanitation through large-scale waste removal

Reduced environmental hazards, including unmanaged metal waste and pollution

Strengthened supply chains for recycled materials

With Africa generating millions of tonnes of waste annually—and urbanisation accelerating—the need for scalable, sustainable waste management solutions is urgent. Cameroon’s experience offers a replicable model for other developing economies.

A Blueprint for the Future

The success in Yaoundé underscores a powerful lesson: with the right mix of policy support, digital innovation and worker-focused interventions, even deeply informal sectors can be transformed into engines of inclusive growth.

As governments worldwide grapple with unemployment, environmental degradation and economic inequality, Cameroon’s evolving scrap metal sector stands as a compelling case study—where green transition meets social justice, and where waste becomes a pathway to opportunity.