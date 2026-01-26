Celebration of Unity: Karnataka's 77th Republic Day Parade

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot took center stage on Monday as he unfurled the national flag at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, marking the 77th Republic Day.

In his address, he paid homage to the freedom fighters and underlined the state's achievements and challenges. Following his speech, he received a salute from contingents comprising the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police, NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides, and schoolchildren.

The event was enriched with vibrant cultural programmes delivered by students and cultural troupes, demonstrating India's vibrant unity in diversity. Among the dignitaries were Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, and other state ministers. Stringent security measures were in place for the event.

