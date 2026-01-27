Bribery Scandal Unveiled at Karnataka Land Office
The Karnataka Lokayukta arrested an official and a middleman for accepting an Rs 80,000 bribe to alter land records. The official demanded money to remove a restriction on land transfer. Both caught in the act, they've been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Lokayukta announced on Tuesday the arrest of a government official and a middleman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 related to land record tasks. Shivanand Mahalingappa Dundagi, a resident of Raibag taluk, lodged a complaint alleging the official's demand for a bribe to lift a 15-year land transfer restriction.
The accused include Chandramappa, a Second Division Assistant (SDA) at the Raibag Tahsildar's office, and a 61-year-old tout named Nagendra. Authorities revealed that Chandramappa accepted the bribe through Nagendra, and both were apprehended red-handed.
A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Officials confirm that further investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arizona Border Shooting Spurs Critical Investigation
Fire Erupts in Bhiwandi Textile Hub: Officials on Alert
Arizona Shooting Involving U.S. Border Patrol Under Investigation
Person in critical condition after shooting involving Border Patrol near US-Mexico border, reports AP, quoting Arizona officials.
Luxury and Power: The Corruption Trial of Diezani Alison-Madueke