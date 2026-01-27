Bribery Scandal Unveiled at Karnataka Land Office

The Karnataka Lokayukta announced on Tuesday the arrest of a government official and a middleman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 related to land record tasks. Shivanand Mahalingappa Dundagi, a resident of Raibag taluk, lodged a complaint alleging the official's demand for a bribe to lift a 15-year land transfer restriction.

The accused include Chandramappa, a Second Division Assistant (SDA) at the Raibag Tahsildar's office, and a 61-year-old tout named Nagendra. Authorities revealed that Chandramappa accepted the bribe through Nagendra, and both were apprehended red-handed.

A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Officials confirm that further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)