Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Unveiled at Karnataka Land Office

The Karnataka Lokayukta arrested an official and a middleman for accepting an Rs 80,000 bribe to alter land records. The official demanded money to remove a restriction on land transfer. Both caught in the act, they've been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:22 IST
Bribery Scandal Unveiled at Karnataka Land Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Lokayukta announced on Tuesday the arrest of a government official and a middleman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 related to land record tasks. Shivanand Mahalingappa Dundagi, a resident of Raibag taluk, lodged a complaint alleging the official's demand for a bribe to lift a 15-year land transfer restriction.

The accused include Chandramappa, a Second Division Assistant (SDA) at the Raibag Tahsildar's office, and a 61-year-old tout named Nagendra. Authorities revealed that Chandramappa accepted the bribe through Nagendra, and both were apprehended red-handed.

A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Officials confirm that further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026