Left Menu

Rajasthan's Ambitious Blueprint: From Water Security to AI Innovation

The Budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly commenced with Governor Haribhau Bagde's speech focusing on the state's priorities in water security, rural development, and investment. Highlighting infrastructure advancements and renewable energy initiatives, the session also addressed support for farmers and youth development. The state's AI initiatives and economic prospects were discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:55 IST
Rajasthan's Ambitious Blueprint: From Water Security to AI Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly's Budget session initiated with an address by Governor Haribhau Bagde, highlighting the state's focus on water security, investment, agriculture, and technology. The session spotlighted progress on the Yamuna water project and Indira Gandhi canal renovations, emphasizing Rajasthan's top choice status for global investors.

Bagde underlined rural prosperity as pivotal, detailing initiatives aligning with Mahatma Gandhi's vision and employment generation through central schemes. Support for farmers continues with electricity enhancements and the KUSUM scheme promoting renewable energy. Social security advances include significant pension disbursements and the 'Give Up' scheme success.

Investment summits like Rising Rajasthan revealed Rs 35 lakh crore in MOUs with Rs 8 lakh crore materializing. The session also discussed the first refinery, AI policy benefits, and sports infrastructure growth, preparing Rajasthan for an economically vibrant future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026