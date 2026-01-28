Rajasthan's Ambitious Blueprint: From Water Security to AI Innovation

The Rajasthan Assembly's Budget session initiated with an address by Governor Haribhau Bagde, highlighting the state's focus on water security, investment, agriculture, and technology. The session spotlighted progress on the Yamuna water project and Indira Gandhi canal renovations, emphasizing Rajasthan's top choice status for global investors.

Bagde underlined rural prosperity as pivotal, detailing initiatives aligning with Mahatma Gandhi's vision and employment generation through central schemes. Support for farmers continues with electricity enhancements and the KUSUM scheme promoting renewable energy. Social security advances include significant pension disbursements and the 'Give Up' scheme success.

Investment summits like Rising Rajasthan revealed Rs 35 lakh crore in MOUs with Rs 8 lakh crore materializing. The session also discussed the first refinery, AI policy benefits, and sports infrastructure growth, preparing Rajasthan for an economically vibrant future.

