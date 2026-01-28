EU Faces Challenges with South American Trade Deal

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is set to advocate for the execution of the EU's free trade agreement with South American nations in his forthcoming March visit, as conveyed to German lawmakers.

Amidst a challenging period for the European Union, Wadephul expressed concerns that partner countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay, may reconsider their stance on the trade accord.

Despite the referral to the European Court of Justice, which could delay the agreement by up to two years, EU diplomats anticipate an early provisional application by March.

