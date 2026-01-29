Jammu & Kashmir Unveils New Disaster Preparedness Blueprint

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has spearheaded efforts to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir's disaster readiness, according to an official announcement made on Thursday. The comprehensive roadmap, developed by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction, aims to enhance preparedness measures.

The plan has been informed by recent extreme weather events and consultations with national bodies like the National Disaster Management Authority and the India Meteorological Department. It emphasizes anticipatory actions and the use of technology, including early warning systems and inter-agency coordination.

Key initiatives include RFID-based management of pilgrimages and infrastructural improvements. The roadmap aims to move from reactive to proactive disaster management, with systematic pilgrim registration, valley-specific weather forecasting, and the use of drones for essential deliveries in isolated areas.

