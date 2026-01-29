Russia Warns Against Force in Iran-U.S. Tensions

Russia emphasized the importance of diplomacy between Iran and the United States, cautioning against any military action, which it says could lead to chaos in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed these sentiments following U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Iran to negotiate on nuclear issues or face potential military consequences.

Highlighting the potential for diplomacy and dialogue, Peskov warned of the risks of destabilizing the entire region should any form of force be employed.

(With inputs from agencies.)