Russia Warns Against Force in Iran-U.S. Tensions

Russia has urged the United States and Iran to pursue negotiations over nuclear weapons, warning that military action could destabilize the Middle East. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the importance of diplomatic solutions and cautioned against any use of force, citing potential chaos and dangerous consequences for regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia emphasized the importance of diplomacy between Iran and the United States, cautioning against any military action, which it says could lead to chaos in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed these sentiments following U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Iran to negotiate on nuclear issues or face potential military consequences.

Highlighting the potential for diplomacy and dialogue, Peskov warned of the risks of destabilizing the entire region should any form of force be employed.

