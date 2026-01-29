Efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine are embroiled in territorial disputes, primarily concerning the Donetsk region. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov highlighted that tensions over land are not the sole impediment to a potential agreement.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is actively mediating the discussions, emphasizing the complexity of the negotiations. He reaffirmed that the territorial dispute remains a significant but not solitary hurdle.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov acknowledged the existence of other unresolved issues, opting not to specify them, as diplomatic talks continue seeking a pathway to resolve the ongoing conflict.

