International Community Rallies for Sudan: A $700 Million Humanitarian Effort
The US and the UN are spearheading efforts to provide humanitarian aid to war-torn Sudan, launching a $700 million fund. The UAE and the US have committed significant contributions, alongside others. The aim is to alleviate the crisis, exacerbated by ongoing conflict and resulting famine.
The United States and the United Nations are spearheading a new initiative to garner international support for humanitarian aid in war-torn Sudan. Together, they have launched the Sudan Humanitarian Fund with a substantial $700 million, contributed by the United Arab Emirates and the US.
The Trump administration has allocated $200 million from its humanitarian projects fund, while the UAE committed $500 million. Other nations, including Saudi Arabia, have promised additional contributions. UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher emphasized the global cooperation to alleviate Sudan's suffering.
Sudan remains embroiled in a severe conflict involving the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese military, resulting in massive displacement and famine. Efforts are underway to establish a humanitarian truce, with hopes to progress by Ramadan's start on February 17.
