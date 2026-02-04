International Community Rallies for Sudan: A $700 Million Humanitarian Effort

The United States and the United Nations are spearheading a new initiative to garner international support for humanitarian aid in war-torn Sudan. Together, they have launched the Sudan Humanitarian Fund with a substantial $700 million, contributed by the United Arab Emirates and the US.

The Trump administration has allocated $200 million from its humanitarian projects fund, while the UAE committed $500 million. Other nations, including Saudi Arabia, have promised additional contributions. UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher emphasized the global cooperation to alleviate Sudan's suffering.

Sudan remains embroiled in a severe conflict involving the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese military, resulting in massive displacement and famine. Efforts are underway to establish a humanitarian truce, with hopes to progress by Ramadan's start on February 17.

