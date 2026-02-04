Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Collision Off Greek Coast

Fifteen migrants died after their boat collided with a Greek coast guard vessel and capsized near Chios island. Despite rescue efforts, 14 bodies were recovered, and one injured person later died. An investigation is ongoing amid scrutiny of Greece’s handling of migrants approaching by sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a tragic incident, fifteen migrants lost their lives when their boat collided with a coast guard vessel off the coast of the Greek island of Chios on Tuesday night. The Greek coast guard reported that the migrant boat, moving without navigation lights, failed to heed signals and altered its course, resulting in the devastating collision.

The impact caused the boat to capsize, plunging all on board into the Aegean Sea, near the Turkish coast. Greek authorities have confirmed the recovery of 14 bodies and provided medical assistance to 25 survivors. Most of the migrants hailed from Afghanistan, with one Moroccan among them. Migration Minister Thanos Plevris commended the coast guard for their rescue operation.

This incident has once again focused attention on Greece's treatment of migrants at sea, following accusations related to another tragic shipwreck earlier this year. The Port Authority in Chios is conducting a thorough investigation into the collision, as Greece remains under scrutiny amid ongoing debates on migration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

