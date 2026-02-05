Left Menu

NHRC Investigates Alleged Exploitation Racket in UP Gyms

The NHRC has issued notices following a complaint about an alleged racket exploiting women in gyms in UP's Mirzapur, with accusations of forced conversion. The complaint also implicates police involvement, prompting calls for independent investigations, protection for victims, and regulatory oversight for gyms nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:37 IST
NHRC Investigates Alleged Exploitation Racket in UP Gyms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an investigation in response to a serious complaint alleging an organized exploitation racket under the guise of gyms and fitness centers in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district. The complaint, filed by Aniruddha Keshre of Madhya Pradesh, accuses these establishments of targeting young women for exploitation and forced religious conversion.

Citing media reports, the complaint also alleges police involvement, which raises significant concerns about the abuse of authority and failures within law enforcement. In response, the NHRC has issued notices to the Centre and all state governments, as well as UT administrations, demanding reports on existing guidelines and registration norms for gyms and fitness centers.

A notice was sent to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with the Sports Authority of India, requesting specifics on the regulatory framework for gym operations. The Commission seeks a response within two weeks, emphasizing the need for protection and rehabilitation of victims and strict action against any culpable police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026