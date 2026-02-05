NHRC Investigates Alleged Exploitation Racket in UP Gyms
The NHRC has issued notices following a complaint about an alleged racket exploiting women in gyms in UP's Mirzapur, with accusations of forced conversion. The complaint also implicates police involvement, prompting calls for independent investigations, protection for victims, and regulatory oversight for gyms nationwide.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an investigation in response to a serious complaint alleging an organized exploitation racket under the guise of gyms and fitness centers in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district. The complaint, filed by Aniruddha Keshre of Madhya Pradesh, accuses these establishments of targeting young women for exploitation and forced religious conversion.
Citing media reports, the complaint also alleges police involvement, which raises significant concerns about the abuse of authority and failures within law enforcement. In response, the NHRC has issued notices to the Centre and all state governments, as well as UT administrations, demanding reports on existing guidelines and registration norms for gyms and fitness centers.
A notice was sent to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with the Sports Authority of India, requesting specifics on the regulatory framework for gym operations. The Commission seeks a response within two weeks, emphasizing the need for protection and rehabilitation of victims and strict action against any culpable police personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NHRC
- exploitation
- racket
- gyms
- Mirzapur
- women
- conversion
- police
- investigation
- guidelines
ALSO READ
Bengaluru's Historic Chase: Triumph in Women's Premier League
RCB Women's Triumph: Three Titles in Three Years
Thrilling Victory: Bengaluru Women Shine with Exceptional Performance
Controversial Bail: Conversion Case Culprit Released
A Bold Budget: Women's Empowerment, Youth Upliftment at the Forefront