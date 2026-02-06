Controversy Over Mosque Profiling and Reservation Quotas in Kashmir

In a heated discussion on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the necessity of profiling mosques and madrassas across Kashmir, labeling the activity as unwarranted. Initiated last month, this exercise follows the exposure of a 'white collar' terror module, sparking serious concerns about the police's intentions.

Abdullah called for clarity from the Union government, arguing that summoning individuals for questioning over writing and commentary on the issue undermines freedom of expression. This policing action has faced backlash, especially after journalists were summoned in Srinagar over their coverage. Abdullah connected this to a broader trend of encroaching on civil liberties.

Turning to reservation policies, Abdullah defended his administration's efforts amidst growing protests. Criticism followed the central government's expansion of quotas, including a 10% reservation for Paharis and other tribes. Abdullah challenged opposition figures to hold the Union government accountable, accusing them of fear-induced silence during new reservation announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)