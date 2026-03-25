US-India Trade Talks: A New Era of Economic Cooperation at WTO Conference
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met with Deputy US Trade Representative Joseph Barloon to discuss the WTO's ministerial conference and ways to enhance bilateral trade. They discussed the MC14 agenda and strategic ways to deepen economic cooperation, amidst changes in US tariff policies affecting a potential trade agreement.
- Country:
- India
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met with Deputy US Trade Representative Joseph Barloon on Wednesday in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon. Their discussions centered around the upcoming 14th ministerial conference (MC14) of the WTO, starting on March 26, focusing on deepening economic cooperation and bilateral trade ties between the US and India.
The meeting holds significance as both nations have finalized a framework for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement, though it remains unsigned. The framework proposes the US reducing tariffs on India to 18%. However, this is complicated by recent changes in the US tariff architecture following a Supreme Court ruling against former President Donald Trump's tariffs.
In light of these developments, the scheduled meeting between India and US chief negotiators was postponed. Discussions were to finalize the legal text of the trade deal, which could be signed once the US establishes its new global tariff policies. Both countries remain committed to a mutually beneficial trade agreement.
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