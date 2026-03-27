India and Russia Deepen Energy Ties Amid U.S. Sanctions

New Delhi's recent moves indicate a significant shift in its energy strategy as it seeks to deepen ties with Moscow despite Western sanctions. As Russia and India discuss the resumption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales, both countries are looking to boost energy cooperation in the wake of U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran.

This development follows a period during which Indian imports of Russian crude oil had decreased due to previous U.S. tariffs. However, skyrocketing energy prices and geopolitical tensions have prompted India to reconsider its stance. Sources reveal that Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri have been involved in discussions to significantly increase Russian crude oil imports.

India's renewed interest in Russian energy sources highlights the country's strategic balancing act, navigating complex international pressures while addressing domestic energy demands for its vast population. With negotiations advancing, the potential move could reshape global energy dynamics amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)