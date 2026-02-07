Sardinia's Prison Dilemma: From Penal Colonies to Modern Threats

In Nuoro, a remote Sardinian city, the imposing local prison is a stark reminder of its history as a detention site for notorious criminals far from mainland Italy. However, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's new national security plan has alarmed residents, threatening to revive Sardinia's penal colony reputation.

The government aims to concentrate 750 prisoners under the 41bis regime in selected high-security facilities across Italy, potentially moving a significant portion to Sardinia. This plan is raising fears among locals of mafia infiltration into the region's weaker economy, potentially disrupting tourism and business sectors.

While authorities downplay the risk, they acknowledge the challenges posed by white-collar crime and insufficient infrastructure investment. Concerns extend to Sardinia's already strained healthcare system, which could face greater pressure with the incoming high-security inmates. The island stands at a crossroads, fearing a return to its stigmatized past.

