Two suspects connected to the attempted assassination of prominent Russian military intelligence general Vlad​imir Alekseyev are scheduled for interrogation, according to the Russian newspaper Kommersant. The report highlights an exclusive source with insight into the ongoing investigation.

The suspects will face charges following their interrogation, the newspaper stated, shedding light on a high-profile case that has captured international attention. Despite the developments, Russian authorities have yet to officially confirm the detention of the individuals involved.

This turn of events underscores the tense atmosphere surrounding Russian intelligence and the wider implications it may carry on geopolitical stability.

