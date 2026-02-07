Actor's Accident Sparks Enquiry into Police Procedures

An enquiry has been launched into the police's handling of a case involving actor Maniyanpilla Raju, who was implicated in an accident injuring two youths.

The incident occurred when his car collided with a motorcycle near Trivandrum Club, prompting an investigation into alleged lapses in police procedures.

Raju, who is battling cancer, claims he left the scene out of fear and health worries. The police are awaiting blood test results to determine if alcohol was a factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)