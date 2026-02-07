Left Menu

Actor's Accident Sparks Enquiry into Police Procedures

Actor Maniyanpilla Raju is under investigation following an accident in which two youths were injured. Police procedures have come under scrutiny due to alleged delays in his custody. Raju claims he fled the scene because of fear and health concerns. Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the facts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 15:13 IST
accident
  • Country:
  • India

An enquiry has been launched into the police's handling of a case involving actor Maniyanpilla Raju, who was implicated in an accident injuring two youths.

The incident occurred when his car collided with a motorcycle near Trivandrum Club, prompting an investigation into alleged lapses in police procedures.

Raju, who is battling cancer, claims he left the scene out of fear and health worries. The police are awaiting blood test results to determine if alcohol was a factor.

