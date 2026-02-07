Army Chief's Strategic Visit to Poonch: A Security Reinforcement Mission

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi made a pivotal visit to the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Saturday, reviewing deployment, surveillance, and the readiness of formations. His visit follows a high-level security review led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During his visit, Gen Dwivedi lauded the professionalism and preparedness of the troops stationed in the challenging terrains of Poonch, commending their dedication. The Chief of Army Staff assessed both the security posture along the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland in light of ongoing counter-terror operations.

Furthermore, Gen Dwivedi chaired a security review at the Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) Romeo headquarters in Rajouri, taking stock of the volatile security situation in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

