Global Tensions: Diplomacy, Conflict, and Resilience

In a promising development, Iran's nuclear talks with the U.S. mediated by Oman have kicked off with a 'good start', said Iran's top diplomat, signaling potential progress in a highly sensitive regional issue. However, Iran insists on strictly discussing nuclear matters, seeking dialogue devoid of threats and pressure.

In Eastern Europe, sources familiar with U.S. and Ukrainian negotiations divulge plans aiming for a peace deal with Russia by March. Though an ambitious goal, it faces hurdles related to territorial disagreements. Any agreement would be subject to a Ukrainian referendum and coincide with national elections.

Political landscapes worldwide exhibit clear contestations and strategic moves, with Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman rejecting a unity government deal, anticipating electoral success. Meanwhile, in the United States, arms sales policies are shifting, emphasizing sales prioritizing strategic international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)