Jack Lang Under Fire: The Epstein Connection

The French National Financial Prosecutor's Office announced the initiation of an investigation into former Culture Minister Jack Lang and his daughter Caroline. The probe concerns allegations of 'aggravated tax fraud laundering' connected to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a known sex offender.

The move comes as U.S. Justice Department documents reveal extensive correspondence between Lang and Epstein over several years, raising questions about financial dealings purportedly involving offshore accounts. The revelations have intensified calls for Lang to step down from his position as president of the Arab World Institute in Paris.

Despite the mounting pressure, Lang, through his lawyer, maintains his innocence and denies any wrongdoing. He vows to cooperate fully with authorities to clear his name, facing scrutiny alongside other global figures mentioned in Epstein's files.

(With inputs from agencies.)