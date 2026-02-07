Left Menu

Jack Lang Under Fire: The Epstein Connection

The French National Financial Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into Jack Lang, former Culture Minister, and his daughter Caroline Lang for 'aggravated tax fraud laundering' tied to Jeffrey Epstein. Pressure mounts on Lang to resign from the Arab World Institute amidst released documents showing their association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:04 IST
Jack Lang Under Fire: The Epstein Connection
  • Country:
  • France

The French National Financial Prosecutor's Office announced the initiation of an investigation into former Culture Minister Jack Lang and his daughter Caroline. The probe concerns allegations of 'aggravated tax fraud laundering' connected to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a known sex offender.

The move comes as U.S. Justice Department documents reveal extensive correspondence between Lang and Epstein over several years, raising questions about financial dealings purportedly involving offshore accounts. The revelations have intensified calls for Lang to step down from his position as president of the Arab World Institute in Paris.

Despite the mounting pressure, Lang, through his lawyer, maintains his innocence and denies any wrongdoing. He vows to cooperate fully with authorities to clear his name, facing scrutiny alongside other global figures mentioned in Epstein's files.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stellantis Faces Setback: ACC Shelves Italian and German Gigafactory Plans

Stellantis Faces Setback: ACC Shelves Italian and German Gigafactory Plans

 Global
2
Unsubstantiated Claims: Naqvi Points Fingers at India for Funding Militants

Unsubstantiated Claims: Naqvi Points Fingers at India for Funding Militants

 Pakistan
3
Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

 India
4
Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026