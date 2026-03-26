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Thunderstorm Disrupts NSCB Airport Operations for an Hour

Operations at NSCB airport were disrupted for nearly an hour due to a thunderstorm. This led to one flight being diverted and several delays. The adverse weather conditions, including lightning and heavy rain, posed safety risks for take-offs and landings, affecting flight movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:32 IST
Thunderstorm Disrupts NSCB Airport Operations for an Hour
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  • Country:
  • India

Operations at the NSCB airport were disrupted for almost an hour on Thursday due to a severe thunderstorm, according to officials. The storm, which included heavy rain and lightning, occurred between 4.22 pm and 5.19 pm, significantly impacting normal flight activities.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson stated that four arriving and six departing flights were scheduled during the disruption. One flight had to be diverted due to unsafe landing conditions. The thunderstorms prompted Air Traffic Control to temporarily regulate flight movements to ensure safety, causing inevitable delays and a diversion.

Despite the disruptions, flights gradually resumed normal operations as weather conditions improved. Even the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's private plane faced delays but was able to land safely at 5.19 pm after the weather calmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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