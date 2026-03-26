Thunderstorm Disrupts NSCB Airport Operations for an Hour

Operations at the NSCB airport were disrupted for almost an hour on Thursday due to a severe thunderstorm, according to officials. The storm, which included heavy rain and lightning, occurred between 4.22 pm and 5.19 pm, significantly impacting normal flight activities.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson stated that four arriving and six departing flights were scheduled during the disruption. One flight had to be diverted due to unsafe landing conditions. The thunderstorms prompted Air Traffic Control to temporarily regulate flight movements to ensure safety, causing inevitable delays and a diversion.

Despite the disruptions, flights gradually resumed normal operations as weather conditions improved. Even the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's private plane faced delays but was able to land safely at 5.19 pm after the weather calmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)