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Deadly Domestic Dispute: Woman Killed with Gas Cylinder

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband using a gas cylinder during an argument in Chauma village. The husband, who fled the scene, was arrested for murder. Neighbors discovered the woman's body locked inside their rented room. The couple reportedly had frequent altercations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:33 IST
Deadly Domestic Dispute: Woman Killed with Gas Cylinder
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  • India

A woman was brutally murdered in Chauma village, allegedly by her husband during a domestic dispute, according to local police reports.

The crime, which involved the use of a mini gas cylinder, took place in the couple's rented accommodation. Her husband, who initially fled the scene, has been apprehended.

Authorities are investigating the incident, uncovering a history of frequent altercations between the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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