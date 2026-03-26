U.S. Set to Intensify Legal Fight Against Maduro

The United States government is preparing to escalate its legal battle against Nicolas Maduro, the former Venezuelan leader, President Donald Trump announced during a White House cabinet meeting.

Maduro, who was captured by U.S. forces in January, is already facing serious charges, including narcoterrorism and drug-related offenses, in New York.

President Trump's statement suggests that the U.S. will press additional charges against Maduro, intensifying the judicial conflict surrounding the deposed president.

(With inputs from agencies.)