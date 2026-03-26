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U.S. Set to Intensify Legal Fight Against Maduro

The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, plans to introduce further legal cases against Nicolas Maduro, the ousted leader of Venezuela. Maduro, who was apprehended during a raid in January, is currently facing narcoterrorism and drug-related charges in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:32 IST
U.S. Set to Intensify Legal Fight Against Maduro
Nicolas Maduro
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government is preparing to escalate its legal battle against Nicolas Maduro, the former Venezuelan leader, President Donald Trump announced during a White House cabinet meeting.

Maduro, who was captured by U.S. forces in January, is already facing serious charges, including narcoterrorism and drug-related offenses, in New York.

President Trump's statement suggests that the U.S. will press additional charges against Maduro, intensifying the judicial conflict surrounding the deposed president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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